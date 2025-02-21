Rock band Alabama Shakes announces first tour in eight years

Alabama Shakes is heading out on the road this summer! The band, consisting of Brittany Howard, Zac Cockrell, and Heath Fogg, took to their Instagram on February 7 to announce their first tour in eight years.

Recommended Videos

“The wait is over…we’re back!!” They wrote in the caption of the post along with presale information for fans to buy tickets. Many fans took to the comments to express their excitement, including one fan who wrote, “I have been waiting for this!!!””I’ll be there!!!!” Another excited fan exclaimed. “Last year, Heath, Zac, and I started chatting about how much fun it would be to make music together and tour again as Alabama Shakes,” Howard said in a statement. “This band and these songs have been such a source of joy for all of us.”

“It is crazy that it has been 10 years since we released Sound and Color and eight years since we played a show,” she added. “But we didn’t want this to entirely be a look back. We wanted it to be as much about the future as the past. So, we have a bunch of new music that will be released soon. We just can’t wait to experience that ‘feeling’ when we start playing those first few notes of ‘Don’t Wanna Fight’ or ‘Gimme All Your Love.’”

The tour will be the first time the band has performed live together since their set at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Québec in 2017. The band then went on hiatus in 2018 so that each member could focus on solo music, but now they are back! Continue reading to see how you can buy tickets to Alabama Shakes’ upcoming tour.

Alabama Shakes Tour Tickets 2025

Fans can purchase tickets now to Alabama Shakes’ tour on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which city you attend the show and where you sit in the venue. As of right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night on July 15 in Chicago, Illinois, are being sold for $102 in the general admission section. Fans also have the choice to sit in a premium section for this show where tickets are being sold for $198. Click the link below to buy tickets to your preferred tour date!

Buy Now: The cheapest tickets to see Alabama Shakes on tour in 2025 on StubHub.

Alabama Shakes Tour Schedule 2025

Alabama Shakes is kicking off their tour on July 15 in Chicago, Illinois, at The Salt Shed Complex. They’re set to hit 33 other cities in North America and will be wrapping up the tour on September 27 in Irving, Texas. See below for the full list of tour dates and links to buy tickets.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy