Adele Kicks Pride Month Off With a Bang, Tears Anti-LGBTQ+ Heckler to Shreds

Adele wasn’t playing at the start of Pride month. The singer has been doing a residency in Las Vegas for quite some time now and when one “fan” interrupted to insult the LGBTQ+ community, Adele had the time to set them straight. That’s why we love her!

A member of the audience shouted out “Pride sucks” during the show, while Adele was sitting by the piano onstage. The singer did not hold back. “Did you come to my fucking show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you fucking stupid? Don’t be so fucking ridiculous. If you don’t have anything nice to say, shut up, all right?”

This particular show took place on June 1, a.k.a. the first day of Pride, and it is just perplexing that a “fan” of Adele would think shouting that is something the singer would agree with. 

This marks a trend for Adele, who is not afraid of using her performances to address issues. She has previously yelled at a security guard for how they were treating a fan and also talked about the awful trend of throwing things at performers. 

This is also far from the first time Adele has used her voice and platform to speak up for LGBTQ+ rights. She dedicated a show to the victims of the Pulse shooting in Orlando at the time of the tragedy, saying: “I would like to start tonight by dedicating this entire show to everybody in Orlando and at Pulse nightclub last night… The LGBTQ community, they’re like my soul mates since I was really young, so I’m very moved by it.”

She has also performed for free at Pride events and has said that “Set Fire to the Rain” was meant to be a gay anthem. So one has to ask: What was that person doing at Adele’s concert???

You don’t belong there, bud

It is one thing to ignore your faves’ views for one thing or another but to go to an Adele concert and think shouting that would have any other effect is wild. Adele is one of our current slate of icons who doesn’t care if yelling at someone alienates her. She is going to stand up for what she believes in and I love her for it. 

Did shouting that do ANYTHING for that person other than making them a mockery? What exactly was the endgame there? All that person did was broadcast their prejudice and their ignorance and now everyone both at that show and online has seen Adele tear them apart. I hope that haunts them for the rest of their life.

Adele’s residency is extended until November and now, more than ever, I want to go and support her because she continues to be iconic. 

