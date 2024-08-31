The 10 best shōjo anime, ranked

Do you prefer your anime to be emotionally rich and character-driven? Then check out these 10 amazing shōjo (also called shoujo) anime series, known for their heartwarming romance, beautifully fleshed-out stories, and memorable characters.

10. Cardcaptor Sakura

(Madhouse)

A shining representative of the magical girl genre, Cardcaptor Sakura has transcended generations and is one of the most beloved ’90s anime series to ever air.

The anime focuses on Sakura Kinomoto, an elementary student who learns she possesses magical powers after accidentally setting free a set of magical cards into the world. To prevent total disaster, she must retrieve all the cards. Each card contains different magical powers and can be activated by individuals with inherent magical powers.

9. Ouran High School Host Club

(Bones)

“Kiss kiss fall in love!” Ouran High School Host Club is one of the most beloved romantic comedy anime series, so much so that people are still begging for a season two nearly 18 years later!

Ouran High School Host Club follows Haruhi Fujioka, a scholar at the elite Ouran Academy. After stumbling across the Host Club and breaking a vase worth eight million yen, Haruhi has no choice but to work for the all-male Host Club to repay her debt. The catch? The boys initially don’t realize the somewhat ambiguous Haruhi is a girl. After discovering her secret, the members resolve to keep her gender under wraps as she continues her Host Club duties.

8. Maid Sama!

(J.C. Staff)

For most people, Maid Sama! is a guilty pleasure anime series. It’s clever, comedic, and lighthearted, but it definitely screams “I was written in the early 2000s.” Still, fans can’t help but love it.

Maid Sama! follows the story of Misaki Ayuzaka and Takumi Usui. Misaki is the student council president of the once-all-boys high school Seika High. She is known for her strict leadership style and excellence in academics, but hides a secret; she secretly works part-time at a maid cafe to support her family. Takumi discovers this secret and instead of exposing it to the school, keeps her secret and becomes a regular at the maid cafe.

7. Kimi ni Todoke: From Me To You

(Production I.G)

Ah, Kimi ni Todoke. The anime that fans loved so much that a third season premiered in August 2024… 13 years after the second season aired! This coming-of-age classic remains beloved by fans despite first premiering in 2009.

Kimi ni Todoke features Sawako Kuronuma, a high school freshman who is used to being feared and misunderstood due to her appearance. She even earned the nickname “Sadako” by her classmates due to her resemblance to The Ring character. However, she is actually soft-hearted and sweet and longs to be understood. Her life takes a turn when popular boy Shota Kazehaya starts talking to her every day.

6. Kamisama Kiss

(TMS Entertainment)

Are you looking for a supernatural romantic comedy? Then let me introduce you to Kamisama Kiss!

Nanami Momozono is a kind-hearted girl who has gone through major trauma: Her father accumulated massive gambling debts, causing her to be kicked out of her home. Nanami saves a strange man named Mikage from being chased by a dog and after learning of Nanami’s hardships, Mikage gives her his home as a token of gratitude, which Nanami accepts. However, upon arriving at the home, she discovers it is actually a shrine for worship. She is greeted by yokai’s Onikiri, Kotetsu, and Tomoe, who inform her she is the new Land God. Though hesitant at first, she adjusts to her new role. However, Nanami and Tomoe find themselves falling in love, which is a no-no, as relationships between humans and yokai are considered taboo.

5. My Love Story!!

(Madhouse)

In a world of animes that focus on very conventionally super-attractive lead characters, My Love Story!! steps outside of that box and features a unique male lead.

My Love Story!! follows Takeo Goda, a tall and muscular high school student who doesn’t look like a teenager at all. His large build and unique look make him not that popular with the ladies, with every girl he ever crushes on falling for his best friend. However, this changes after he saves Rinko Yamato, a petite and shy girl, from a groper on the train. She falls in love with Takeo and thus begins their unique love story.

4. Fruits Basket

(Studio Deen)

Fruits Basket is considered one of the best shōjo mangas of all time, so it is no surprise that the anime adaption earned major love from viewers worldwide. Many consider Fruits Basket a shōjo classic.

Fruits Basket centers around a young orphan girl Tohru Honda. After meeting Yuki, Kyo, and Shiguro Sohma, she discovers that the Sohma family are possessed by the animals of the Chinese zodiacs, and when weak, stressed, or embraced by someone of the opposite sex, they turn into their respective animal forms. As Tohru becomes closer to the Sohma family, she helps hear their emotional wounds, she resolves to help the family break the curse.

3. Nana

(Madhouse)

Nana is a story about female friendships, and how they deal with romance, heartbreaks, career setbacks, and more. While many would have loved for Nana to be a WLW series, it’s still too good to be ignored.

Nana tells the story of Nana Osaki and Nana Komatsu (also known as Hachi). The two become friends after moving to Tokyo after turning 20 years old, and despite their different dreams—Nana dreams of launching a professional music career with her band and Hachi wants to move in with her boyfriend—they quickly become inseparable. However, after problems arise with their relationships, careers, and personal lives, their friendship is put to the test.

2. Banana Fish

(MAPPA)

Banana Fish stands out among other shōjo series because it doesn’t revolve around love or friendship. Instead, Banana Fish is a drama-thriller series that has earned immense praise from critics.

Banana Fish follows Ash Lynx, a street gang leader who discovers a criminal conspiracy regarding “banana fish,” a mysterious drug that brainwashes whoever takes it. As he investigates the elusive drug, he becomes close with Eiji Okumura, a photographer’s assistant.

1. Natsume’s Book of Friends

(Brain’s Base)

If there is an anime renowned for its “healing” effect, then it’s Natsume’s Book of Friends. This mystery series features calming environments, which is perfect for a good wind-down session.

The anime follows Takashi Natsume, an orphan boy who can sense and combat yokai. One day, he stumbles upon an old notebook that belonged to his late grandmother, Reiko, an exorcist with strong spiritual powers. This “Book of Friends” was used to bind dozens of yokai to Reiko’s will. After discovering the book, Takashi decides to give back all the names of the spirits in the notebook. He is joined by Madara, a feline-wolf-like spirit also known as “Nyanko-sensei.” Since Madara knows Reiko, the spirit agrees to protect Takashi from spirits who wish to hurt him as revenge against Reiko.

