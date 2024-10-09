10 best movies like ‘The Substance’

French body-horror specialist Coralie Fargeat is drawing rave reviews for her sophomore effort The Substance, which has managed to inherit the unofficial title of one of the most talked-about movies this year.

Described as a satirical film that takes a dig at the extreme beauty standards set by the entertainment industries, The Substance combines elements of body horror and comedy to present a soul-searching product.

If you enjoyed Fargeat’s spine-tingling flick and are looking for recommendations along similar lines, there is a good chance you would like these ten films!

#10. Dead Ringers

(20th Century Fox)

No body-horror/psychological thriller film list is complete without David Cronenberg’s inclusion. The first entry in this list is his 1988 flick Dead Ringers, starring a fantastic Jeremy Irons in a double role. The film is centered around identical twin gynecologists whose continued plan of forming sexual relationships with their clients hits a roadblock when one of them forms an emotional connection with their client.

#9. X (2022)

(A24)

The first film in Ti West’s Slasher trilogy, X goes toe-to-toe with the gory visuals depicted in The Substance. While the element of duality and double roles is missing, the film’s premise set against the backdrop of showbiz (in a way, considering it involves the adult film industry) makes it an enticing double feature watch alongside Coralie Fargeat’s movie.

#8. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

(Paramount Pictures)

Based on R.L. Stevenson’s classic, Rouben Mamolian’s pre-code horror tells the devastating tale of a man who takes a potion that turns him from a well-intentioned doctor to a blood-thirsty maniac. The use of the potion and the transformation is a central device in the film, akin to Fargeat’s film.

#7. Infinity Pool

(Elevation Pictures)

Brandon Cronenberg’s third directorial effort combines social class commentary with horror, painting a discomforting picture centered around a fictional country’s strange and unethical practices. Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård deliver captivating performances, establishing the former as a true modern scream queen. Like The Substance, Infinity Pool relies on the concept of “body doubles” to deliver its message.

#6. Malignant

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

James Wan’s 2021 horror film is well admired among fans of the genre, owing to its intriguing storyline and expertly used gory elements. The movie is anything but a typical Wan flick, as the director moves away from his tried and tested formulas seen in the Conjuring universe.

#5. The Fly

(20th Century Fox)

Revered as a sci-fi epic, David Cronenberg’s The Fly paved the way for films like The Substance to come out. The movie loosely borrows from the 1958 film of the same name and follows an eccentric scientist who transforms into a fly-hybrid creature after an experiment. Apart from being a critical darling, the movie was also a commercial success, effectively giving Jeff Goldblum his first memorable role.

#4. Re-Animator

(Empire International Pictures)

The most striking similarity between The Substance and Re-Animator is the presence of the green compound, which plays a pivotal role in both movies. Re-Animator is a genre-bending horror-comedy that follows a medical student who invents a reagent that can re-animate deceased bodies.

#3. Videodrome

(Universal Pictures)

Another David Cronenberg entry on the list, the Canadian auteur’s cult classic is considered one of the most complex films ever made. The sci-fi body horror flick explores themes of country-level mind-control conspiracy, deception, and psychosexuality, starring James Woods, Debbie Henry, and Sonja Smits in leading roles.

#2. Titane

(Neon)

Considered the modern flag-bearer of the body-horror genre along with Fargeat, Julie Ducournau’s magnum opus Titane helped her become only the second female director to win the Palme d’Or. Arguably the goriest film to have come out in recent history, the movie’s convoluted plot follows a motor show showgirl who experiences a bizarre sequence of events.

#1. Revenge

(Rezo Films)

Fargeat’s feature film debut gave the audiences a great idea about what to expect from the mercurial French director in the future. The rape and revenge action thriller start like any other romantic film, before abruptly transitioning into a continuous montage of blood and gore.

