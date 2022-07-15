The Mario media franchise, created by Nintendo, is one of the most successful gaming franchises of all time. Ever since its debut in 1981, it has steadily climbed the ranks—eventually becoming the #1 highest-grossing video game franchise of all time. Few gaming franchises have come close to Mario‘s success and Mario has truly become a global phenomenon.

The entire franchise revolves around the titular character, Mario. Initially, Nintendo had planned to garner a license to utilize Popeye in their 1981 video game, Donkey Kong. However, the franchise never got the rights, leading them to feature the original character, Mario, in the games instead. Mario is depicted as a heroic Italian plumber, who sports a signature mustache, overalls, a red shirt and hat, and gloves. The majority of Mario games are different iterations of Mario saving his damsel in distress, Princess Peach, from bad guys, such as Donkey Kong and Bowser.

Mario’s travels have taken him all over the world, from adventures in space, to go-kart riding, to having ultimate brawls with other characters in the franchise. He has truly become a pop culture icon and has delighted fans, both young and old, for over four decades. However, Mario also has a troubling history of cultural appropriation, and “Mexican Mario” is a glaring example of it.

What is “Mexican Mario”?

Super Mario Odyssey, released in 2017, is a game designed for the Nintendo Switch. The game follows Mario and his sentient hat, Cappy, as they journey across numerous worlds to save Princess Peach from being forced to marry Mario’s nemesis, Bowser. The game boasts the same open-ended format as Super Mario Sunshine.

It’s all pretty harmless—until players visit the town of Tostarena in The Sand Kingdom and become “Mexican Mario.” The touristy town is inhabited by Tostarenans, skeletal beings dressed in sombreros and ponchos, shaking maracas, and strumming guitars. They are clearly based off of the skull-shaped figures and candies frequently made during Dia de Muertos. At one point, Mario has to pretend he’s a local to retrieve a moon. Hence, he, too, dons a poncho and sombrero and begins strumming a guitar.

Mexican culture is not a costume

At the time, “Mexican Mario” did receive some backlash, though, perhaps not as much as it should have. As always, there were the typical excuses that “it’s just a game” and that it isn’t really that big of a deal. However, it certainly is a big deal, as Mario dons a costume with no respect for Mexican culture. The game suggests that all one has to do is don an exhausted stereotype—a sombrero and poncho—and boom, you can dupe the locals of a predominantly Mexican city that you’re one of them.

Super Mario Odyssey‘s inclusion of “Mexican Mario” simplifies Mexican culture and whittles it down to nothing more than a mere design. Mario, who is not Latino, wears traditional Mexican clothing to parody Mexican culture, without having any knowledge or reverence for the significance or history of traditional Mexican garb. A whole long, complex, and deep history of Mexican culture is completely wiped out and depicted as nothing more than an outfit.

The fact is, you can’t wear a sombrero and poncho as a “joke.” You cannot just steal an element of someone else’s culture without having taken even a few minutes to understand, acknowledge, and respect their history. It’s especially abhorrent when someone’s culture is used in a video game or TV and film, for the sake of amusement. In Super Mario Odyssey, Mario dons a poncho and sombrero because the creators likely thought it would be “cute and funny” for players. In this way, it makes a spectacle, and even a mockery, out of Mexican culture.

Mario‘s history of cultural appropriation, explained

Sadly, “Mexican Mario” is just one example of the long history of Mario‘s cultural appropriation. After all, Mario himself is an Italian stereotype—he is an Italian man with an exaggerated accent, whose go-to phrase is “Mama Mia!” and who is obsessed with pizza and pasta. In all of its long history, it is disappointing that there has been no exploration of Mario’s ethnicity, outside of the fact that he says “Mama Mia” and likes pizza. His Italian heritage truly seems quite unnecessary and is only used to give him a quirky voice and to say some of his signature phrases.

With a new Mario animated film coming up, with Chris Pratt voicing Mario, I think we can probably expect the cultural appropriation and stereotypes to continue. Of course, with its long history and success, it seems most tend to overlook Mario’s cultural appropriation. However, Mario is a prime example of how, if you don’t want to take the time to explore and learn about a culture—you should keep it out of your stories altogether. No one wants to see the entirety of their culture simplified into a costume, catchphrase, or accent. Mario will never not be problematic when he’s a caricature of Italian culture and Nintendo refuses to properly explore and respect his ethnicity.

