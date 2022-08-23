The Upcoming Horror TV Shows We’re Excited for in 2022 & Beyond

The next year is shaping up to be a stellar time for horror. And for horror fans? We’ve been fed quite well this year, so far, so this is beginning to get a bit gluttonous. New shows have been announced by heavy hitters like Mike Flanagan, Guillermo Del Toro, and more. It seems Netflix is a heavy contender with horror series this year. And we’re even getting more from Jenna Ortega this year—the horror scream queen herself!

So, what horror series are we most looking for? What should you pencil into your calendar with a bunch of hearts around it (and knives and skulls and blood)? Here are the most anticipated horror series coming out in the next year and beyond. [Note: I’m not mentioning anything in The Walking Dead universe, but for more on those spin-offs—here you go.]

Interview with the Vampire

Premiere date: October 2nd on AMC (as well as AMC+)

Remember that very gothic vampire horror movie that featured Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt? Where there was a lot of sexual tension and their characters essentially became fathers to a vampire child? Well, Interview with the Vampire is officially becoming a series. One that seems like it’ll be outright queer (how outright has yet to be seen). This adaptation is still based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name—though they’ve changed a few things to update it for a modern audience. Louis (Jacob Anderson) is a Black man and Claudia (Bailey Bass) is a little Black girl—which is something I personally wasn’t expecting. The time period has also been changed from the late 1700s to starting in 1910. I’m very much here for this switch-up and the representation. Plus, it does look like it’ll be quite romantic, in a very dark and twisty type of way.

Chucky Season 2

I wrote about Chucky season 2 info already, so I recommend folks read that to know what’s coming for season 2. What I’ll say is that if the trailer indicates anything—we’re in for another good season. Seeing iconic horror franchises/figures carry on like this is…well it’s fucking fantastic. How cool would it be to see more horror franchises make a comeback in the form of a series?

The Midnight Club

Release date: October 7 on Netflix

Mike Flanagan, I repeat Mike Flanagan, is behind this series. Enough said. But if you insist on knowing more, it’s based on the book of the same name by Christopher Pike. Only so much has been revealed about the series, but one thing that seems obvious is that Mike Flanagan will scare the shit out of us. Again. Especially since the kids in this are dealing with sickness and supernatural stuff. I already have chills.

Wednesday

Release date: Late 2022 on Netflix

Before I say anything about Wednesday, I must mention that Tim Burton is really problematic. I definitely encourage folks to read up on him. Do with that what you will. Otherwise, without further ado, Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. In this series she’s sent to an academy where she can hone her abilities. Only she’s forced to deal with bigger fish. Judging by the teaser, it looks delightfully twisted, bloody, and funny. Especially that piranha scene. It’s a no brainer that with a cast like the one Wednesday has, we’re in for a real treat.

Cabinet of Curiosities

Release date: Eps 1 +2 will premiere October 25th on Netflix

Not a whole lot has been revealed about this upcoming Guillermo Del Toro horror anthology. Though what we do is know is that it’ll be creepy (and probably visually beautiful) as hell. With Andrew Lincoln (from The Walking Dead) playing a role in the anthology. Which episode he’ll be in is yet to be revealed. But one thing’s for sure, we can never have too much anthology horror series.

More shows coming out in 2022 and onwards:

Reginald the Vampire (October 5th, 2022)

American Horror Story Season 11 (Fall 2022)

The Last of Us (Jan 1st, 2023)

Anne Rice’s The Mayfair Witches

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 + 6 are upcoming

Hellraiser

Welcome to Derry

Alien

The Fall of the House of Usher

