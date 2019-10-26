TWS: Time’s Up President Demands NBCUniversal Release Employees from NDAs

As reported in Variety this afternoon, Tina Tchen – CEO and president of Time’s Up – has released a statement asking for NBCUniversal to release all of its employees from their NDAs so that they may speak “without any fear of retaliation.” This statement was sparked by the announcement Rachel Maddow made on her show Friday evening that the media conglomerate will release former employees if they first contact their legal department.

Tchen tweeted out: “There is no reason to place the burden on those who choose to speak to reveal themselves in advance to NBCUniversal. This is an example of the burdens that perpetuate fear and silence, no matter what new policies and trainings may say.” She also called for them to hire outside (and objective) investigators to look into their practices, tweeting “workplace harassment remains hidden not just by direct retaliation, but also when there is a fear that anyone who speaks or reports will be silenced.”

Thought Rudy Giuliani’s butt texts were bad? These eagles racked up a HUGE bill for their poor researchers when they flew through an expensive roaming zone. (via Neatorama)

Jeremy Renner continues to reveal his douchiness by calling his ex an “unstable liar.” (via Comicbook.com)

Paul Rudd is an ageless vampire but also the strongest man alive maybe? I wish I was that apple.

Watch Paul Rudd split an apple in half with his bare hands. pic.twitter.com/qjqexAvUQV — Netflix US (@netflix) October 25, 2019

Marvel released the first look at Wolverine’s new series in the Dawn of X relaunch (via Marvel.com)

And finally, Cinderblock continues her quest for World Domination, one cranky paw at a time.

This Cinderblock vid from Northshore Vet (@NorthshoreVetWA) is just too cute. Learn more about this chunky girl here https://t.co/Xmlx52T3i4 pic.twitter.com/MzKDG75a79 — Fernandont look under the bed 👻 (@fernalfonso) October 26, 2019

(Images: Adam Kubert/Marvel)

