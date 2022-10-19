An old Italian commercial—which was so overplayed it turned into a meme before we even knew what memes were—proudly declared that “optimism is the flavour of life!” I think that sentence could be applied to being surrounded by transformative fanwork ever since your very early formative years, but with one small edit: “shipping is the flavour of fandom!”

I think I’ve been shipping even before I had really grasped what shipping even was, and I very much credit my English skills with all the fandoms I’ve been in and all the fan fiction I’ve ever read about my fictional fools du jour. If only I could have answered “it was Drarry fan fiction, actually” when my high school professor asked me what I was reading to be so fluent.

Now, ships have always had their massive sway in any fandom—we know how they drive the content being made and the discussions being had, so much so that when they’re really big they step out of reserved fandom spaces and make their way into the canon of whatever that fandom is about. This isn’t always a great thing, to be completely honest, but it’s also a discussion that can be left for another day.

So, ships. Where do ships live? Everyone will have a different answer, depending on how they use the Internet and also how old they are—for me they very much have permanent residency on Tumblr, but I guess that Twitter and TikTok are also very valid places to look for fandom content.

We can all agree, however, that the fandom equivalent of the Library of Alexandria is Archive Of Our Own, born out of the glory days of Fanfiction.net and LiveJournal. By now, whenever you’re in need of a 200k+ word slow burn romance to lull you to sleep at night, you know that you’ll find just what you’re looking for on AO3.

The incredible power that “Don’t ya, big boy?” has had over the fandom population (Netflix)

And AO3 knows this too—which is why they have been releasing a list of the top 100 most popular ships on the Archive every year since 2013. It’s always fun to go down the list and see what has changed over the last year, what has come into the spotlight from newly-released media or what old glories have enjoyed a new moment in the sun—and also what ships are absolute fandom pillars that aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. The list is divided into three sections—overall, slash, and femslash—but I’d like to focus exclusively on the overall category in this article, since that’s where you really see the trends clearly.

It’s impossible to notice immediately that the Minecraft fandom did a clean sweep of the first two positions in the 2022 ranking with two Gen (meaning non-romantic) ships—and it did so by dethroning two ships firmly in the “shipping royalty” territory like Supernatural’s Destiel and Sherlock’s Johnlock. The third spot in the 2022 ranking goes to Wangxian from Mo Dao Zu Shi, the Chinese novel turned drama turned manhwa turned audio drama. It was quite a jump up the list for Wangxian, who had only reached the 18th position in the 2021 ranking.

[aggressive WuJi blasted in the background] (Tencent Video)

Harry Potter’s Wolfstar also jumped back up a bit, from 2021’s seventeenth position to 2022’s fourth spot—just shy of the podium, and I still maintain that All The Young Dudes’ raging popularity on pretty much every social media platform is partly the reason of the ship’s resurgence. Even though that fan fiction was published between 2017 and 2018.

Fifth place goes to new entry Blackbonnet, aka Edward “Blackbeard” Teach and Stede Bonnet from the hit show Our Flag Means Death—because if there’s one thing that fandom loves more than pirates, it’s canonically queer pirates. Then we hit our first anime ships at position number six with BakuDeku from My Hero Academia, once more climbing up the ranks from the sixteenth position it held in 2021.

Of course, anime are very highly represented in the 2022 ranking (Bones)

Drarry still holds on in seventh place, losing a couple of positions from 2021. Then we meet the first RPF ship in eighth place with Dream/GeorgeNotFound, and then we finally get to Destiel in ninth place—just barely making it by in the top ten. Top ten that’s rounded up by another new entry—Eddie Munson might have had a very short run on Season 4 of Stranger Things but he sure left his mark, especially when it comes to being shipped with everyone’s favourite mother figure Steve Harrington.

The list continues down to the one-hundredth position with a grand collection of the usual suspects, names you definitely know if you’re in their specific fandom or that you’ve at least heard of if you hang around fandom spaces—from the Ineffable Husbands of Good Omens through the multitude of BTS ships to Ronance from Stranger Things and even some Character/Reader, like Loki/Reader which actually holds the one hundredth and final position on the ranking.

We first saw Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in 2011 and the fandom has never stopped obsessing over him ever since (MCU)

As always, shipping and transformative fandom, in general, prove to be an extremely LGBTQ+ space— emphasis on the transformative, because we all know that the more “mainstream” side of fandom can be a brutally hateful place where every single POC or queer character’s existence has to be justified to the moon and back.

Still, it’s not all flowers and sunshine. The 2022 AO3 ranking highlights one of transformative’s fandom most persistent problems—a vast majority of ships are about two men, leaving women relegated in a corner, and those slash ships that take front and centre in fandom spaces are predominantly made up of white men.

Kara Danvers and Lena Luthor are one of the only two live-action femslash ships on the 2022 ranking (The CW)

The data is right there in the ranking. Out of the top ten 2022 ships, not a single one includes a woman— whether she be in a heterosexual or LGBTQ+ relationship. The first female character —Marinette Dupain-Cheng, aka Ladybug —pops up in the thirteenth position. It also bears noticing that out of a grand total of seventeen ships that feature at least one female character, only six are femslash ships—and only two of those consist of non-animated women.

There’s definitely a discussion to be had about female characters being overlooked — not just by fans but by the source material as well — and a vast majority of femslash ships coming from animation rather than live-action stories. And the same critical approach should be taken when it comes to racial diversity.

Adora and Catra are another femslash ship among the few present on the list (Netflix)

Once again, out of the top ten 2022 ships, only three include POCs. And while Asian characters are nicely represented all throughout the ranking, all other ethnicities are sprinkled in at best. There’s only one indigenous character, for example—Blackbeard from Our Flag Means Death—and one Afrolatina character, Luz Noceda from The Owl House. You have to descend down until the forty-seventh position to find your first Black male character—Sam Wilson from the MCU—and even further for the first Black female character—Michelle Jones, once again from the MCU, sits in the eighty-fourth spot towards the bottom of the list.

The writers over at ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ knew EXACTLY what they were doing (MCU)

All and all, the 2022 Archive of Our Own ship ranking confirms what we already knew about transformative fandom. Despite being an infinitely more open space than the mainstream, it still needs to work on its diversity. And that’s true for both creators and fans alike.

(source: AO3; image: HBO Max)

