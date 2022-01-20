The forges are beginning to heat up in Middle Earth because Amazon Prime released the first teaser for their long-awaited Lord of the Rings series, a title card sequence for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power!

The series is hitting Prime Video on September 2, 2022 and will take place in the Second Age of Middle Earth, before the events of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. As the title card revealed, it will be focusing on the legendary Rings of Power. With some confirmed characters and the era fixed—and taking into account many rumors—we can make some educated guesses about The Rings of Power’s direction, too. So what other information about the show has Amazon let slip?

What We Know So Far

Amazon is keeping most of the who/what/where tightly under wraps, but they have been letting out little teases over the past few years as production ramped up. For instance, we know that the show will be pulling largely from the historical appendixes that Tolkien included at the end of The Return of the King, and from The Silmarillion—Tolkien’s dense, historical compendium.

The show has also shown a map of Middle Earth from the Second Age, which depicts the island kingdom of Numenor (which has long been sunk into the sea by the time we meet Frodo and his companions in Fellowship), along with little known territories like Harad and Khand. The map does not show Gondor or Arnor yet, so it’s possible that the show will involve the fall of Numenor and the creation of those kingdoms, alongside the forging of the rings of power.

The cast for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is enormous, but headlining the ensemble are: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Confirmed Cast and Characters

Sir Lenny Henry is a Hobbit/Harfoot

Sir Lenny Henry has confirmed in an interview with the BBC that he will be playing an early type of hobbit known as a Harfoot. Tolkien described three different Hobbit types: The Harfoots, the Stoors, and the Fallohides. Harfoots were the most numerous, tended to be smaller than the Stoors and Fallohides, they were darker of skin, and had no beards. They were very friendly with the dwarves and liked the highlands and hillsides, and were the ones that instituted living in burrows and smials. When hobbits eventually settled in The Shire, the overwhelming majority of them were Harfoots.

Morfydd Clark is Young Galadriel

In 2019 it was announced (via Variety) that Morfydd Clark had been cast as Galadriel. This was the first major character from the films and books to have been announced for the show. Currently IMDB has Clark listed as only being in the first two episodes of the series, so perhaps this means the show starts in the elvish kingdom of Lindon (or even across the sea in Valinor).

It is possibly Clark’s voice that can be heard reciting Galadriel’s famous lines from the Lord of the Rings trilogy over the teaser trailer. If the show sticks to the history of the books, Galadriel is one of the elves who is tasked with keeping one of the three Elf rings of power, so she may have a huge part to play at some point in the series.

Additional Characters

It has also been confirmed that Simon Merrells has been cast as a character called “Trevyn,” Markella Kavenagh as “Tyra,” Joseph Mawle as “Oren,” supposedly one of the series main villains, and Robert Aramayo as one of the series leads “Beldor.”

None of those names appear in Tolkien’s works so it’s possible that these are new characters created for the show. It’s also possible that these names are merely placeholders meant to prevent spoilers, but could also possibly provide clues! “Beldor” sounds very similar to “Baldor” also known as “Baldor the Hapless.” Baldor was an ill-fated early lord of Rohan who met his untimely death when he attempted to pass through the cursed “Paths of the Dead” that were later traversed by Aragorn, Gimli, and Legolas in Return of the King. Hopefully this does not mean this new character will meet a tragic end!

Much has been made of Mawle’s casting as “Oren.” Oren could possibly be short for “Orendil,” one of the names that Tolkien used for Elendil—Isildur’s father. Now Orendil wasn’t a villain in Tolkien’s histories, in fact he was slain by Sauron in the great battle where Isildur sliced the Ring of Power off Sauron’s hand, so this might mean another departure from the books. It’s also possible that Oren is a completely new villain created by the show, or again, a placeholder name for Sauron, or one of his human/elf disguises like Annatar. Or possibly the corrupted King Ar-Pharazôn!

Rumors and Possibilities

Maxim Baldry has also been confirmed as one of the series main leads, however Amazon has not yet announced which character he will be playing. That hasn’t stopped fans from guessing and creating their own fan art—including this fan-made poster of Baldry as a young Isildur.

EXCLUSIVE: ISILDUR will be one of the main characters from around episode 3 onwards in the upcoming Amazon ‘The Lord of the Rings’ TV Series after 6 months of investigation. At last, welcome (partly) to the *late* Second Age 1/3 pic.twitter.com/WoTvDv8B4m — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) October 23, 2021

We also know that Celebrimbor will possibly be one of the main characters on the show. At one point Tom Budge was cast in the role, but had to withdraw during shooting in 2021 because of supposed scheduling conflicts. His replacement has not yet been announced. Celebrimbor is a key character in Tolkien’s Second Age mythology because he is the Elf master smith that works closely with Sauron (who is in disguise). He is also the Elf that grows suspicious of Sauron’s motives first and forges the three Elf rings apart from Sauron and sends them in secret to Galadriel and Gil-Galad to keep them out of Sauron’s hands.

Peter Tait, who played the orc Shagrat in The Return of the King, has been cast as an unnamed series regular as well. It’s possible that he may be returning to his Orc roots, or perhaps donning a different sort of monster costume!

Knowing that The Rings of Power takes place in the Second Age and is based around the forging of, well, the Rings of Power, we can hope to see our beloved dwarves, hobbits, elves, and men along with some of the following characters:

Sauron, either as Annatar, the Necromancer, or himself. And speaking of that big baddy daddy, perhaps we might even see his origins as one of the Maiar (of which Gandalf was also originally one) and his service to Melkor/Morgoth the original evil that turned against the Creator in Tolkien’s mythology.

The elf king Gil-Galad who rules in Lindon and works with Celebrimbor and Galadriel, and forms the great alliance of elves and men that try to defeat Sauron. Other possible elves we might encounter could be a young Elrond and a young Celeborn (Galadriel’s husband), or even Cirdan who becomes the master of the Grey Havens that Frodo departs from at the end of the Return of the King.

Because Numenor is featured on the map released by Amazon, we can also hope to see some of the origins of Aragorn’s lineage. In the books, the Second Age sees the rise and fall of the great island kingdom of men, which means we might get to meet King Ar-Pharazôn, the last king of Numenor who is corrupted by Sauron’s influence and seduced by him into waging war on the Valar (the Gods of Middle Earth) and their home of Valinor.

It is this battle that forces the Creator to intervene and sink Numenor into the depths of the sea, with only the men who resisted surviving. It is those men who go on to found the kingdoms of Gondor and Arnor on Middle Earth. And because we know this is about the Rings of Power as well, we might also see origins of the Witch King of Angmar, one of the recipients of the nine rings given to men by Sauron.

Will we also perhaps get to see the arrival of the Istari—the Maiar sent to Middle Earth in the guise of wizards? According to Tolkein’s histories, Gandalf and the other wizards (like Saruman and Radagast) had been present since the creation of the world as Maiar and had been residing with the Valar. It’s possible that if some of the story centers around Numenor’s attempted battle against the Valar, we might get to see Gandalf’s previous incarnation as Olorin. Or depending on how many seasons we get, if we reach the final battle of the Second Age and the beginning of the Third Age, we might get to see a more familiar form of old Mithrandir.

There’s still a lot of speculation to be had, but either way, we can’t wait for September 2022 and the Rings of Power to arrive!



