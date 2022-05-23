Top A24 Horror Films, Ranked | The Mary Sue

When you talk about A24 as an entertainment company, most of us think about their horror movies. At least horror fans do. Even though they were only founded in 2012, which in the grand scheme isn’t as long as other companies, they’ve helped bring forth some of the best, modern horror movies around. Would the horror world be the same without The VVitch (2015) or X (2022)? Some might disagree, but I certainly don’t think so.

There are quite a few A24 horror films. So, for this ranking, I focused on picking the top five A24 horror movies and then ranking them. It wasn’t easy.

Here are my top 5—ranked from best to worst. Let’s begin.

1. X (2022)

(A24)

Most likely, it’s controversial for this to be at number one. But it’s so good, it deserves to be at the top. How many original slashers exist in the world? Not as many as there should be. As much as we love long-running slasher franchises, finding a fresh take on a very well-tread genre is rare. This movie captures the essence of iconic slashers like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974). The cast is very stacked, the plot fun, and it has a great twist in terms of the final girl. Plus, the ‘70s aesthetic is phenomenal, the gore is wild, and it’s about pornstars. It’s very much one of the best horror movies of the year and a triumph for A24.

2. The VVitch (2015)

(A24, Elevation Pictures, and Universal Pictures)

This is one of those movies that requires more than one watch. In fact, I didn’t love it right away myself. But now it’s truly a revelation, especially where feminist horror is concerned. It’d be easy to dismiss this as a simple, supernatural horror film. Yet, it’s much more than that. There’s a very deliberate message about independence, religious constriction, sexuality, and so on. The film is set in the 1630s and focuses on Thomasin (Anna Taylor-Joy), and her Puritan family, who are dealing with an evil force in the woods past their farm. Thomasin slowly embraces liberation through violent acts, feeling power and control for once in her life. Something she never would have if she’d been forced to continue with her family’s religious expectations. Overall this is supernatural done right because—let’s face it—sometimes slow burn is worth it.

3. The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015)

(A24 and DirecTV Cinema)

So underrated that it earned its spot this high on the list. Letting a horror movie with Emma Roberts and Kiernan Shipka flop was a big mistake. This is a gem that people might write off due to the low box office numbers. Yet, the reality is that it’s perfectly eerie and makes you second guess what’s really going on. It has that capability to deeply affect folks emotionally. Just like psychological horror is supposed to do. It deserves to be mentioned more often when talking about A24’s horror catalog.

4. Hereditary (2018)

(A24)

Some things aren’t what they seem, and in this movie, that rings extremely true. The reason this is lower on the list is that it went the typical route. There aren’t quite as many surprise twists as I’d like, but the acting and scares make up for any of the downsides. If anything, Toni Colette’s performance (that dinner table scene, am I right?) is what people remember the most. And those final 10-20 minutes are absolutely bananas. Even if the movie doesn’t do a lot for you for the full run time, there’s still something to take from it as the ending is quite something.

5. Midsommar (2019)

(A24 and Nordisk Film)

Grief is a powerful thing and when your partner (plus his garbage friends) are unsupportive, it’s even more hellish. The plot follows a very boring/dysfunctional couple, Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor), who travel with their friends to Sweden for a midsummer festival. Of course, this idyllic community isn’t all that it seems, and the creep factor keeps rising throughout.

I have some issues with this film, in part, due to its centering of white feminism/womanhood. But the visuals are stunning (the May Queen outfit is so gorgeous that it should have its own standalone film), so it’s hard not to admire that aspect of the film. Also, problems with that particular brand of feminism aside, watching a garbage man not end up on top is fairly satisfying. So, it’s still in my top 5—just at the bottom of the list.

(featured image: A24)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]