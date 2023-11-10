So, You’re Ready To Get Your Heart Broken by ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

Jujutsu Kaisen has become a smash hit among anime fans, and MAPPA animators/sorcerers have been working overtime to deliver weekly episodes to their audience. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the second season of the series as it’s been nearly two years since season one ended. Needless to say, many arcs in the manga have already been released. And a lot has changed since the first season, which ended in the Death Painting Arc of the manga.

Most fans would either jump to Crunchyroll, Netflix, or Hulu to watch the latest season. But is Jujutsu Kaisen and all its seasons available on Netflix without a VPN?

You might want to hold on to that Crunchyroll subscription a little longer, as Netflix does not have Jujutsu Kaisen currently available in the United States. Even though other countries’ Netflix channels have released the Jujutsu Kaisen season two trailer, it appears that the only way to watch Jujutsu Kaisen right now is to hop onto Crunchyroll.

Other territories in Asia generally don’t have this problem, and using a VPN will help anybody bypass the restrictions. Subscriptions can get redundant, and you might not want to buy another streaming service subscription just for the sake of watching all the Jujutsu Kaisen episodes. Just switch your VPN to Hong Kong, Japan, or the Philippines and you’ll be able to find all the available episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen.

For those who don’t have a Netflix subscription in the first place, stick with whatever else you have. Don’t buy a Netflix subscription if all you really want to do is stare into Gojo Satoru’s beautiful eyes, since you’ll need to top it all off with a VPN. If you have Crunchyroll, then you can binge-watch Jujutsu Kaisen in its entirety with ease. Maybe Crunchyroll superiority isn’t a bad thing after all. But what about Hulu subscription holders? Well, that’s for another article/domain expansion to answer.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]