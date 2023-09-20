So, About ‘Foundation’ Season 3…

Foundation has closed out an exciting season 2, with Hari Seldon (Jared Harris)’s psychohistory propelling a cast of ambitious characters through the collapse of the authoritarian Empire. Based on the novels by Isaac Asimov, the Apple TV+ adaptation seems primed for a season 3—but is a third season in the works? Here’s what we know so far.

This article contains major spoilers for Foundation season 2!

Does Foundation season 2 set up season 3?

It certainly seems so! After all, the series is only a fraction of the way through the cataclysmic series of events that Hari predicts at the beginning of season 1. He and his protégée Gaal are in cryosleep with the Mentalics, having decided to lay low until they catch up with Gaal’s frightening vision of the Mule in the far future. Terminus has been destroyed, but the hologram of Hari that resides in the Vault whisked all of its inhabitants to safety, where they picked up Constant in her escape pod. Meanwhile, the line of succession on Trantor is now in disarray, with Dawn and Sareth pregnant with a biological heir while Demerzel tightens her control over the genetic dynasty.

The entire Foundation series is a countdown to the Empire’s complete collapse, and the Foundation’s efforts to save humanity from the ensuing chaos and barbarism. The series hasn’t gotten there yet—but it’s inching ever closer.

Does Foundation follow the original series by Isaac Asimov?

If you’re trying to divine how much more Foundation there is to come based on what happens in the books, don’t bother—the show is jumping around in the books’ chronology, and in some cases, it’s veered away from Asimov’s original story completely. It’s impossible to predict where the series might go if you’re going purely off the books.

However, we can be reasonably certain that the telepathic warlord the Mule—also a major figure in the books, in which he’s the greatest threat to Hari’s plan to save humanity—will be at the center of season 3.

So? Is there a Foundation season 3 in the works or not!?

Here’s the not-bad, but not-great news: we don’t know yet.

With the season 2 finale of Foundation having just aired, Apple TV+ hasn’t announced a renewal for the series yet. The streamer may be waiting to see how well season 2 performs before it commits. However, showrunner David S. Goyer has already started planning season 3, telling The Wrap that “It’s bonkers what happens” in the next installment of the series.

Another complicating factor is the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Foundation is unlikely to get renewed until the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers offers the WGA and SAG fair deals.

That isn’t to say that we should give up hope on season 3. However, it may be a long wait. In the meantime, keep your fingers crossed and your Prime Radiant at the ready.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

