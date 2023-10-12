‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ Release Window, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

Orphan Black: Echoes—a spinoff of the original Orphan Black series—is coming. Marketing itself as a “completely unique copy of the original,” the show will follow new characters years after the original series and show how the world has (and hasn’t) handled cloning technology. Here’s everything we know about Orphan Black: Echoes thus far.

Release Window

The show is slated for release in 2024. It was originally slated for a March 2023 release to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the original series but the premiere has since been delayed. The show will be released on the BBC, AMC, & AMC+.

Trailer

Cast

Krysten Ritter is playing the protagonist, Lucy, “a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world.” Ritter is best known for Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23 and Jessica Jones.

Keeley Hawes has been cast as an unnamed scientist, while Amanda Fix and Avan Jogia have been cast in as-of-yet-unnamed roles.

Plot

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

Additional Info

Anna Fishko is the series showrunner and executive producer for the series. She and Ritter are both executive producers for the series, alongside John Fawcett, Kerry Appleyard, David Fortier, and Ivan Schneeberg, all of whom worked on the original Orphan Black. Nick Nantell and Katie O’Connell are also credited as EPs.

The show writers include Julian Camillieri, Alex Delyle, Anayat Fakhraie, Amy Louise Johnson, C. Quintana, and Sharyn Rothstein.

