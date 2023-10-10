Maybe Not Every Celebrity Needs To Weigh In With Their Newly-Formed Thoughts on Israel

After an extremely conspicuous silence over Palestinian deaths throughout the years, Ashley Tisdale, Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie, Nina Dobrev, and too many other celebrities have put up posts in support of Israel. Hamas, which governs the Palestinian area of the Gaza Strip, caught Israel in a surprise attack through land, sea, and air on October 7, 2023, and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu declared war on Hamas. The conflict is ongoing, the attacks have been horrific, and the death toll among Israeli and Palestinian civilians has reached hundreds, with the injured going up to the thousands.

Celebrities have now come forward in support of Israel, even those who have been silent over the years about the tensions between Palestine and Israel in the Gaza Strip. Gaza has been totally blockaded by Israel for sixteen years, and Palestinians have suffered from poverty and unemployment as a result. The restriction on movement means that Palestinians couldn’t leave even if they wanted to. Now, celebrities are standing with Israel to condemn the attacks inflicted by Hamas after clearly only gleaning the broadest understanding of this longstanding, extremely complicated conflict.

Palestine and Israel have a complicated and conflict-ridden relationship. Earlier this year in April, the Israeli police attacked civilians who were praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during Ramadan. This was not the first time that the Israeli police attacked the mosque, despite it being located in Jerusalem, a supposed neutral ground among Palestinians and Israelis. In 2021, Palestinians also came into conflict with Israeli police during the holy month of Ramadan. Hundreds of Palestinians were wounded during this incident, and that’s not even scratching the surface of the history here.

I don’t know who was asking Kylie Jenner to weigh in on this subject, but the reality star, who has never aired any grievances regarding the squalor that Palestinians are forced to live with and the violence they’ve endured during their holy celebrations, is now coming out to stand with Israel “now and always” in an Instagram story.

Ashley Tisdale is being called out on Instagram for having no knowledge of the issue after posting in support of Israel—a sentiment she followed up with claims that she is against any aggressive hate.

It was no surprise for Gal Gadot to stand by Israel given her past sentiments, but completely out of the blue for other celebrities such as Amy Schumer to put out bold claims over the issue.

There is, of course, nothing wrong with grieving the loss of life—so long as it’s not done selectively.

