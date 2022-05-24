Jensen Ackles Shatters Long-Standing Captain America Rumor

For a long time, it was rumored that Supernatural star Jensen Ackles had once been in the running to play Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Those rumors resurfaced when he got cast as Solider Boy on Amazon’s The Boys, playing an “asshole” version of Captain America.

Well, those rumors have now been debunked by Ackles himself.

During a sit-down interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ackles clarified that he never actually auditioned for Captain America. EW writes that while the actor “may have been in contention for a brief time, it was so brief he never actually auditioned.”

“No, I did not,” Ackles told the magazine. “I don’t necessarily know, was that an auditioning kind of a thing? I feel like they just met with people on that.”

“I was not available, anyway.”

As fans know, Ackles was busy co-leading Supernatural on The CW from 2005 to 2020.

“So, I don’t think they were going to work around my schedule. Doesn’t seem like a kind of property that would do that,” he said. “I would’ve loved to have been in the mix on that because Chris [Evans] and I used to go against each other for quite a bit on a lot of different things back in the day. But, unfortunately, I didn’t get to fight him on that one.”

And it seems like both are benefiting from their career choices. Meanwhile, Ackles’s dark Captain America character on The Boys is going to be a great foil to America’s ass as America’s asshole.

“He’s old school,” Ackles said of Solider Boy. “He’s from an era that is being close to forgotten, a time passed. He was World War II. He partied with Hefner in the Playboy mansion. This was just a different type of character. And he certainly represents, I think, a lot of that toxic masculinity that is so deeply rooted in a lot of what our society feels.”

As we’ve been told in the world of The Boys, The Vought International corporation created a serum, Compound V, that gives people superhuman abilities. Soldier Boy was the very first superhero Vought packaged for the masses and has turned into an epic douchebag. “It’s as if Captain America gave up super-heroism and was just your drunk and inappropriate uncle,” Ackles explained.

Okay Boomer, but make him a former superhero.

The Boys will return June 3, 2022.

(via Entertainment Weekly, image: Amazon Studios)

