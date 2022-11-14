Hop on your bike because we’re headed back to Derry and this time it’s not to hang out with the Losers. This time we’re getting an IT prequel, baby! If you’ve watched IT: Chapter One (2017) and IT: Chapter Two (2019) then you know how grand both films are and you’ll understand why we’re so excited to see more of this story come to life.

While details have been sparse regarding this HBO Max prequel series, it’s still cool to talk about. So let’s dig into the few things we can expect.

Welcome to Derry release window and plot

Currently, there’s no release date set for this series and that’s a bummer. But fear not (or do fear because Pennywise will love that), it shouldn’t be too long before we get more details. Just as there’s no specific release date, we also don’t have a plot yet. Though, since it’s a prequel series, it seems safe to assume we’ll be focused on the origins of Pennywise (which will hopefully be played by Bill Skarsgård again) and other events he played a part in. This series will be taking place in the same universe as IT: Chapter One (2017) and IT: Chapter Two (2019).

Behind the scenes

Right now we’re looking at Jason Fuchs (formerly co-producer on IT: Chapter Two) and Brad Caleb Kane (Fringe, Black Sails etc) as the showrunners. Siblings Andy and Barbara Muschietti are attached to this series as well. They both were creative forces behind IT: Chapter One (2017) and IT: Chapter Two (2019) as producer and director. Given the success of both films, there’s no telling how much money will be put into this project. And we’re likely looking at another heavy hitter in terms of horror series once it’s out. Let us cross our fingers that we’ll see some familiar faces.

