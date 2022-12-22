Let’s be honest, adult animated series aren’t always that compelling or thought-provoking. More often than not, they’s built around shitty jokes, potentially offensive scenes, and stale plots. Invincible isn’t that kind of series, and Robert Kirkman is a talented guy. Season 1 introduced us to an array of characters and didn’t hold back on the realistic depictions of violence and chaos. We’re not in the land of family friendly Marvel movies and TV shows, and Invincible season 2 is bound to be nuttier than ever for Mark Grayson, a.k.a. Invincible (Steven Yeun).

The last time we saw Mark and his mother, they were dealing with the pain of Nolan (J.K. Simmons) embracing his Viltrumite destiny (which is very much rooted in colonialism) and beating the hell out of his own son. Who knows what they’ll pull from the comics next? Here’s what we do know about the upcoming season (so far).

When will Invincible season 2 premiere?

Currently, we don’t have a confirmed plot or release date for season 2. However, it has been revealed that the new season will premiere in 2023, so at least we won’t be forced to wait forever and a day.

Season 1 premiered on March 25, 2021, and that may give us a hint as to when we’ll receive season 2. I can’t imagine Amazon Prime will make everyone wait until late 2023, though a recent theory suggests we’re looking at a July 2023 release. Fingers crossed that we’ll get our bloody superhero series soon.

Who’s in it?

Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh are all confirmed for season 2. They are the main cast, after all, and we know they survived season 1’s ordeals. We can likely expect the following actors to reprise their voice roles as well:.

Zazie Beetz (Amber Bennett)

Gillian Jacobs (Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve)

Andrew Rannells (William Clockwell)

Walton Goggins (Cecil Stedman)

Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Sloan/Rex Splode)

Zachary Quinto (Robot, Rudy Connors)

Ross Marquand (Rudy Connors, The Immortal)

Mark Hamill (Art Rosenbaum)

Khary Payton (Markus Grimshaw/Black Samson)

Malese Jow (Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate)

Grey Griffin (Amanda/Monster Girl, Olga, Shrinking Rae)

Kevin Michael Richardson (Mauler Twins, Monster Girl)

Seth Rogen (Allen the Alien)

Mahershala Ali (Titan)

The cast is quite large, and we can probably expect to hear even more actors in season 2.

What else should you know about Invincible?

There are 144 issues in the Invincible comic series written by Robert Kirkman. If you think the animated series is bloody and violent, you should read the comics, which are famously gory.

Several cast members were also in The Walking Dead, and there’s always a chance some of their former co-stars will make an appearance.

Prior to joining the series as executive producers, Seth Rogen (who also voices Allen the Alien) and longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg were developing a live-action adaptation of Invincible. As of 2021, that still seems to be the case: Kirkman told EW that the film will exist separately from the animated series.

(featured image: Amazon Prime Video)

