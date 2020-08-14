Here’s Why #CancelNetflixATLALiveAction Is Trending

With the announcement that Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko have exited the live-action series that is moving forward at Netflix, there has been speculation about what happened. FandomWire has published an exclusive piece where allegedly they have spoken to sources about why this exit happened, and if true, it is deeply frustrating.

Naturally, the first issue was supposedly around the budget. Considering all the graphics and effects that a live-action show like this would require, it would need a big budget to make it look good. However, if you look at the fantasy shows on Netflix … budget is a mixed bad. However, that pales in comparison to the other alleged issues.

Netflix, according to this report, wanted to open up the casting to white actors, which was a non-starter when it came to DiMartino and Konietzko, who knew how that worked out with The Last Airbender film and had promised to not whitewash the series this time. The other issue is allegedly that Netflix wanted to make the show for an older audience, adding some more blood and adult themes (i.e. sex) to the series.

Now, none of this has been confirmed, so we do not know if any of this is real. People have mentioned that the site providing this information does sometimes post clickbait. However, that has not stopped the hashtag from trending and tons of people spreading all of this like wildfire. Real or not, this has become the narrative that people think, and it is just believable enough that we, as fans, could think it’s true.

Action Adaptation ATLA Fans#CancelATLALiveAction pic.twitter.com/TEN5yvWAan — bluebeeboo (@bluebeeboo) August 14, 2020

Ah cool now #CancelATLALiveAction is trending on Twitter thanks to the reports as to why Bryke left the production and none of them being good. This is turning into a disaster, especially considering how popularized Avatar became again this year, Netflix is swinging and missing. pic.twitter.com/mdJkj3kHBd — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) August 14, 2020

I even said in my piece about the exit that I wouldn’t be shocked if there was a whitewashing element to the casting and that caused issues. Right now, people are looking to Netflix for answers to share what’s happening on their end because fans of this series have been burned before, and they are perfectly content to let this live-action series be an utter flop if not handled right.

The ball is in Netflix’s court to clarify what is going on and prove this wrong, because it could absolutely be fake, but right now, it is in charge of the narrative.

