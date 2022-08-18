Quick Question: Where the #$%& Are All These Dragons Coming From? And Also—Who the Hell Do They Think They Are?

Bro, you are not gonna believe this. I was hanging out with Cory the other night (you know, Corylus Velaryon) and he invited me to a party at House Targaryen. I’ve known everybody at House Targaryen for a while, and our Houses hung out a couple times on campus. They’re my bros, but we’re not like super tight. Like I’ve heard they had a few dope dragons, but I’ve never seen them, you know? Except like in the distance flying around to get to class or battles, or whatever, but I’ve never actually been in a room with one. But that changed last night, dude.

When I was at House Targaryen I met like every dragon. And you know how many fucking dragons there are? Like a fuckton, man. It was just like dragon after dragon after dragon up in that house.

I guess I don’t know how many dragons I thought they had. One or two? Maybe three. I mean, where do you keep like 20 dragons, they’re huge! What do they board them at, like, a Dragon ranch or some shit like horses? It was so scary with all those dragons—I mean—chill. It was chill af. I wasn’t scared at all. Who told you I was? Kyle? Fuck him. And fuck those majestic dragons, they’re not better than me.

Caraxes

(image credit Warner Bros)

Alright, so me and Cory walked in the door and he made a beeline for Daemon Targaryen and was basically like “bro my friend has never met Caraxes” and Daemon was like “word?” and he took us out back. I was honestly not ready. Like I wish I had had a couple drinks in me because Caraxes is huge. And his scales are all red. Like blood. Or solo cups. So he’s got a pretty badass nickname “The Blood Wyrm”. Hardcore, right? Apparently, he used to be Aemon’s dragon, but Aemon got hit with a crossbow bolt during a battle (pour one out for Aemon) and Daemon started riding Caraxes after Aemon died. RIP to a real one.

Syrax

(image credit: Warner Bros.)

So we went back inside and had a couple drinks and then this girl comes up to me and she says her name is Rhaenyra. So we’re like talking for a little while, vibing, then she’s like “wanna see my dragon?” and I’m like “bet”. So we go upstairs and I’m like “oh shit are we about to hook up?” cause I didn’t know if “wanna see my dragon?” is like a Targaryen pickup line or something but I’m down either way cause this girl’s kinda hot. So she opens the door to this room and immediately I’m face to face with a dragon. Like this dragon isn’t as big as Caraxes but still it’s a fucking dragon. And this girl, she starts like trying to kiss my neck and this thing’s watching and it’s like, I can hang, you know? I’ve never had a problem in that department, if you know what I mean. I get lots of compliments. Sex toy companies have contacted me and asked if I can be the mold for their products, okay? You hear me? But Syrax’s scales are yellow and she was staring at me and she looked like she was really well taken care of. Like really well fed and I was like “I’m out” and I got tf out of that room. I was really not tryna get eaten that night.

Meleys

So I get back downstairs and Cory is down there talking to his wife, Rhaenys. And I was like, “bro, you’re not gonna believe what just happened” and Rhaenys was like, “Rhaenyra showed you her dragon, didn’t she?” And I was like “yeah.” And she was like, “Were you scared?” and I was like, “nah,” and then she was like “alright you wanna see mine then?” And tbh I was a little dragon-ed out but Cory was right there and I’m not tryna be rude to his wife right in front of him so I’m like “I’m down” and then the three of us go into the basement and once again I’m face to face with literal flaming death. This dragon is equally big as hell and it’s scales are that same blood/solo cup color as Caraxes. And I’m like “are these two related?” Rhaenys told me that Meleys is called “The Red Queen” and I’m like “dope name.” Apparently she’s one of the fastest dragons on campus, and can outrun (outfly?) Caraxes. And I’m honestly wishing I was that fast, cause at this point I’m honestly tryna gtfo of here. But I texted my bro, Chis R., to see what other parties were going on, and he was like, oh man, you’re at the Targaryen House, you better stay there, cause everything else is busted. And so I’m just like, okay, that’s gotta be all the dragons, right? Now I can like, enjoy a beverage.

HBO

Vermithor

But then, and you won’t fucking believe this, as I’m going up the stairs I hear a voice say, “OH WE’RE SHOWING DRAGONS???” and I was like, “oh nooooo,” and at the top of the stairs is King Jaehaerys and he’s like, “WANNA SEE A REAL DRAGON?” and the next thing I know the whole party is freaking out because Jaehaerys called his dragon and it’s literally just vibing in the main hall. And this thing is fucking big. Like biggest of the night. And Jaehaerys climbs up on top of it and is like, “YA WANNA KNOW WHY THEY CALL HIM THE BRONZE FURY?” and some guy in the crowd is like, “cause he’s bronze?” and a couple of people laughed and I don’t think that was a good idea because Jaehaerys got all weird and then screamed, “NO CAUSE HE DOES SHIT LIKE THIS,” and suddenly this dragon spread its wings, eats a minstrel, and flies through the ceiling. It was gnarly. So, at this point, I’m totally done and I’m looking around for the exit but then this dude next to me is like, “someday I’m gonna ride that dragon, or my name isn’t Hugh the Hammer” and I’m thinking, “yeah this dude probably is hammered cause the Iron Bank couldn’t pay me enough money to ride that thing.”

Sunfyre

So, everyone is freaking out by now and I’m running for the door. Apparently, Cory and his wife dipped when things started getting crazy so I’m literally alone. So Jaehaerys is drunk as shit riding on Vermithor and he lands this dragon in front of the door and is like, “Y’ALL CAN’T LEAVE. THIS PARTY IS JUST GETTING STARTED,” and then I hear this dude behind me go “Jaehaerys you need to chill the fuck out!” and I turn and I see Aegon Taragaryen riding ANOTHER FUCKING DRAGON. Aegon goes, “Jaehaerys, if you seriously don’t chill, then Sunfyre and I are gonna have to kick your ass,” and meanwhile, I’m literally blinded by this dragon because its scales are this bright gold color and it’s honestly really beautiful. Like I was kinda moved by how pretty this dragon was. Then Jaehaerys is like, “MAKE ME, BITCH” and Aegon starts making Sunfyre shoot golden flames at him. So I run and hide under the mead-pong table, not because I was scared but because I really like my look that night, and I’m not about to get char all over my shirt, okay? I mean as I choked on the smoke, I did think I was gonna die, which would be a pretty normal thing to be scared of. But I wasn’t, I just passed out.

Bantam Books

Tessarion

So I black back a couple minutes later and House Targaryen is literally gone. Like the place is trashed so bad that it’s basically some burned rocks and ashes. Thank the Old Gods and the New that the mead-pong table was made of stone or I’m pretty sure I’d be roast beef by now. So I look around and then I start seeing these flashes of light and feeling heat on my face. And then there are some noises above me and I look up and Jaehaerys and Aemon and their dragons are STILL GOING AT IT. Then suddenly everything EXPLODES IN BLUE LIGHT and I look at the horizon and this blue dragon is breathing blue fire and its rider is yelling, “JAEHAEYS, YOU DONE FUCKED UP NOW” and this dude and his dragon swoop in and start fighting alongside Sunfyre to make Jaehaerys chill out. And I’m like, “who the fuck is that?” and I hear a voice next to me go “that’s Daeron and Tessarion.” Another fucking dragon? Now, I’m like, what’s wrong with these people? If your boat was flooding with water and sinking, would you fix it by adding a couple buckets more water? So, I turn around and it’s fucking Hugh the Hammered or whatever his name was. I don’t know how this kid survived, but he was apparently hiding under a pile of ash or something cause I did not see him. He starts telling me all this shit about how Tessarion is called “The Blue Queen” and I’m like pretty upset, but I had to say, it was “also a chill name.” Tessarion is smaller than Vermithor and Sunfyre but shit that thing is fast. At this point, I’m just watching them all duke it out in the sky. It’s like a wagon-wreck. I just can’t look away.

Vhagar

So, me and my boy Hugh are just watching these dragons, making our peace with death, when suddenly shit gets really dark. Like the moon just got covered. And I look up and the sky is PITCH BLACK. Like no stars, nothing. And then I feel this huge rush of air and this THING flies over my head. And it flaps its wings and it sounds like a fucking thunderclap and I look up and I see this dragon that makes all these other dragons look like babies. Seriously. This thing is this dark bronze monstrosity with these freaky “I’m gonna eat your soul” colored green eyes. And I squint my eyes and I see that there’s a guy RIDING THIS THING. And I’m like, “I KNOW THAT GUY THAT’S-” but before I can even finish the thought this dude’s dragon ROARS and I swear it made one of my eardrums burst. And I can just barely hear a voice go “party’s over, y’all need to go home.” Then I hear Jaehaerys go, “I’m sorry Aemond, I got kinda drunk and out of control. I think Vermithor ate somebody,” and Daeron was like, “of course he did, dipshit” and Aemond was like, “it’s whatever. Vhagar does it all the time. Seriously though, go home.” So they flew away. Then I think I blacked out again in relief and I literally blacked out a couple minutes ago and came here to tell you about it. Sickest party I’ve ever been to, no cap.

Featured image credit: Warner Bros

