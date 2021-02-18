Can TikTok Star Tabitha Brown Adopt Me, Please?

Tabitha Brown was the first person I encountered when I downloaded TikTok. I downloaded the app to keep myself distracted during COVID-19-imposed stretches of time inside and thought it was just going to be videos of animals, people doing dances, and memes. I was pleasantly surprised to find out I was kind of right and wrong. Yes, there are plenty of the things I listed above. But there were also amazing, inspiring content creators like Brown. And there’s no turning back once you’re a fan of hers.

When you come to Brown’s TikTok, you better be prepared to come out hungry. The recipes that she puts together look healthy, there’s no doubt about that, but they also look absolutely delicious! Seriously. And this is coming from someone who barely likes vegetables at all. But here I am lusting over eggplant lasagna, vegan deviled eggs, and raw cheesy tacos with pecans and cashews. I’ve even contemplated buying her new book when it comes out in September.

But what really gets me is Brown’s inspirational videos. I don’t know if it’s magic or not but every time I’m feeling a little down I stumble across one of her videos. And every single time she pulls me out of it with her kind, genuine, and compassionate way of looking at things. For that, I’m forever grateful to Brown. She’s a shining light who soothes my mind when it feels like it’s on fire. And I hope that her beautiful soul keeps changing people’s lives for the better like she’s done for mine.

(image: Tabitha Brown TikTok)

