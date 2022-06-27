Best Horror TV Shows on Netflix (Underrated Live Action Edition) | The Mary Sue

Hyping up popular content is fine. Often shows are popular for a reason! You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t know Stranger Things exists—which, of course, is a sci-fi horror gem. I’m not one who turns my nose up at things just because they’re wildly successful.

That said, it’s too bad when great shows are dismissed or canceled, simply because they aren’t mainstream (or haven’t yet caught on in the current, pop-culture zeitgeist). When smaller shows are ignored, people miss out on hidden gems, and, in this case, fantastic horror live-action series.

In terms of live-action horror series on Netflix, there’s quite enough to keep yourself occupied—both with shows that are successful (by traditional metrics) and lesser-known gems. And rather than list off all the shows you already know about, I’m going to key you into some that you might not know.

Each of these live-action horror series range in terms of their subgenre—so, if you’re not big into slashers and love supernatural horror, you’ll be satisfied with something in this list. And if you want a fresh revenge horror series, you’ll find a rec at the end of the list. There’s bound to be something below for every horror fan.

Scream

(MTV)

This series doesn’t receive enough praise. Part of that reason is because the show was based on the Scream film series, which naturally led to a lot of comparisons, and perhaps the show fell short when held up to the movies. But it’s not the heaping pile of garbage that some folks have made it out to be.

The first two seasons (season three is apparently a hot mess, so I’ve yet to watch it and can’t comment) focus on Emma Duvall (Will Fitzgerald), as well as her friends and family, who are trying to survive killing sprees committed by a masked killer named the Lakewood Slasher. Naturally, Emma is linked to the horrific past of her town, Lakewood. And almost nobody is safe from getting slashed or killed.

As far as slasher series go, it’s entertaining! Some of the acting is iffy, but there’s some top-notch gore. And the twists are fun enough that it’s definitely worth a watch.

Van Helsing

(Syfy)

Horror that’s led by a dynamic woman is usually fun to watch. And complex characters with the capability of darkness are much better than flat-out heroes who can do no wrong, at least in my opinion. And Van Helsing checks both of those boxes. The show follows Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton), a descendant of Abraham Van Helsing, who awakens in a post-apocalyptic world after being in a coma. The world is overrun by vampires but she’s the key to leading a resistance. And with the help of her allies, she just might.

This series, which originally aired on Syfy, really stayed off the radar for most, but if you’re a fan of vampires, tragic pasts, complex characters, and a lot of gore, then this is a series for you. This isn’t a tame series by any means, which is refreshing because when was the last time you watched vampire horror that was gritty? Plus, the series has queer characters, plenty of characters of color, and doesn’t make all the female characters helpless. What more can you really ask for?

Chambers

(Netflix)

This show was canceled at the worst possible time—so warning, you may end up angry. But it’s still so good. Chambers followed an Indigenous teenager, Sasha Yazzie (Sivan Alyra Rose), who is haunted by visions after receiving a heart transplant. Her visions eventually lead her to the conclusion of what happened to her donor, Becky (Lilliya Reid).

If you enjoy cults, body horror, supernatural horror, and a splish splash of drama within the characters then this is a perfect match. There are also explorations surrounding race, class, and grief. Having the first ever Native woman lead in a Netflix series was also quite impactful. And there was no bullshit burial ground stuff happening or tired tropes. The show itself builds to the finale so well. And everything that’s revealed will have your mind going boom.

Daybreak

(Netflix)

Is this series perfect? Absolutely not. But I think it doesn’t get the appreciation it deserves as light-hearted horror. It won’t change your life, but Daybreak is fun, post-apocalyptic horror comedy. And there’s space in the genre for that!

Based on the comic series of the same name, this series follows Josh Wheeler (Colin Ford), who is desperately searching for his girlfriend Samaira “Sam” Dean (Sophie Simnett). All while navigating a post-apocalyptic Glendale, California that includes zombies, out-of-control teens, and a very Mad Max setting. Josh is an unreliable narrator which is always great and there’s gore, silliness, a splash of social commentary, and a complicated queer romance. As I said, it’s not a perfect series, but it had the potential to get better.

Brand New Cherry Flavor

(Netflix)

Talk about complicated female lead characters! The series follows Lisa N. Nova (Rosa Salazar) who travels to LA with extreme determination to direct her first movie. Her potential dream turns into a nightmare when she trusts the wrong person and is backstabbed. This leads to a choice that will force her into some pretty dark and dangerous places, as she must uncover secrets from her past in order to stay alive.

Lisa isn’t a protagonist who makes all right or moral choices. She’s willing to burn everything down in service of herself. And the more you uncover about her past, the more uncomfortably complicated (and unlikable) she becomes. As nasty as the series gets (animals do die in this and it’s pretty gross), it takes revenge horror to another level.

