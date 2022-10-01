After a Long Stint as a Hater, I Finally Watched ‘Euphoria’ and Wow Do I Have Thoughts

I truly hate to admit this, but I’m just as susceptible to YouTube algorithms as the next guy. To quote that one Garfield meme, I am not immune to propaganda. Therefore yes, goddammit, I finally fully watched HBO’s Euphoria after being very staunchly against the idea of it. All the edits got to me, I got curious. I wondered how the hell a show about a bunch of exploited teenagers was at all watchable by so many people, and I also couldn’t help but find their outfits and the soundtrack incredibly cool.

You’re probably thinking, Noooo, I thought we were done talking about this show, whyyyy? My brother in Christ, I feel you so hard, and I’m so sorry to do this to you. But I have to talk about this show. This isn’t a scenario where I walked away from it thinking, “Hey, maybe I was wrong! Maybe the hype was deserved!”

This is a scenario where I literally had to grit my teeth to watch each episode, and am utterly frustrated that shows like this continue to be greenlit while others that are so much more thoughtful and deliberate with their approach to heavy subject matter find themselves dumped unceremoniously. Were there some good things about it, and do I understand why it got so popular? Oh yeah, it’s total eye-candy, and there was a lot of humor and beauty to be found within it. But it’s like finding a single teeny-tiny gold nugget in every morning bowel movement you make: Yes, there’s gold, but is it really worth sifting through all that shit?

Kat Hernandez deserved to be in a different show

(HBO)

You could technically say this about every female character in the show, but dammit, Kat was a wasted opportunity. Barbie Ferreira did a FANTASTIC job with her, but unfortunately, the script couldn’t hang. Kat went from a very real teenager to some odd pseudo-person that I couldn’t wrap my head around. Every time I saw her onscreen, I braced myself for what would inevitably happen: Kat would put herself in an incredibly dangerous situation and we’d be told it’s actually okay, because she’s totally in control, nothing can go wrong when a woman is in control of her sexuality.

In what world is a teenage girl doing sex work ‘in control’? I’ve known sex workers; they don’t often do it for shits and giggles. Initially, I held my tongue, holding out the hope that she was at least written partially by a woman who had this narrative in control.

BUT SHE WASN’T. Series creator Sam Levinson wrote pretty much the entire show and its characters. I have to wonder, then, how he sees plus-size girls: Does he see them as only finding and having worth in their sexuality? Are they worthless otherwise? Are they undeserving of the internal monologues and elongated moments of vulnerability that other characters on the show get in droves, compared to Kat’s little droplets of earnest feeling every now and then?

I’ve always been a little thick, which made it difficult for me to feel sexually confident when I was younger, but finally getting there proved to be an adventure that they almost got right with Kat’s character. The fan-fiction-loving Kat, the Daria Kat, that Kat got totally lost in the weeds as she traded her sense of self for what she thought other people wanted from her, what she thought could protect her. Totally fine, we all go through it. But this never gets resolved. She continues to get shafted and made an ass out of for other characters’ development.

What the actual hell! Kat’s episode (S1E3) was by far my favorite, because it’s such a fun narrative to follow—that of the thick girl who decides enough is enough, she is hot and she is going to own it—but they completely throw it in the dumpster for some ignorant, disgusting narrative that centers itself around shock value. Maybe I sound like a prude, but I know that teenagers are fairly impressionable, because I was once a teenager who would have seen this episode and thought, Hm, maybe the way towards sexual liberation is doing cam work! Nothing bad happened to Kat, so surely I’ll be fine!

All I can say is, thank god Barbie left the show, because she can find a better story elsewhere. God I wish someone like Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell worked on this damn script.

Sympathy for the Devil (i.e. Cassie Howard)

Nickelodeon

Sometimes I wonder if third-wave feminism ever really got through to people, because everything about Cassie’s depiction seemed to me as if they were so close to making a positive observation, only to throw the baby out with the bathwater. Was it not clear from the jump that Cassie was a victim of trauma from a very young age? Was it not clear that the way she acted thusly was a representation of what happens to women who are continuously put through the ringer with no positive recourse?

Oh no, it wasn’t? We’re just gonna … make fun of her in front of the whole school? And praise her little sister who could have easily kept that shit to herself? We’re gonna love her alcoholic mother who took no accountability in how Cassie turned out? We’re gonna call McKay a sweet baby boy while ignoring the way he treated her, both in the streets and in the sheets?

Got it, cool cool cool, remind me not to give birth to a daughter … ever.

Yes, Cassie slept with Nate, who viciously abused her best friend for a really long time. Yes, that was a shitty thing to do, and if a friend did that to me, I’d never want to see or hear from her again. But I really just cringe every time I see her onscreen because I just know Levinson is gonna use her to portray how “beautiful” female pain is, while then going on to make Sydney Sweeney show off her entire body and continue to make a clown out of her character. Every scene with Cassie is just her being abused and treated like a sex object … like goddammit, come on dude, haven’t we used this dumb trope long enough now?

Cassie Howard, to me, is a prime character study in teenage mental illness, and if the show cared about anything more than sensationalism at this point, it’d take more care to humanize her and try to present a more careful narrative. But, nope. The takeaway here, girls, is that if you have big tiddies and want attention, congrats, you’re irredeemable.

Nickelodeon

Do it for Rue

(HBO)

Speaking of mental illness: They did do a fantastic job writing Rue. Although I’ve never struggled with addiction, Rue’s narrative really spoke to me, and it reminded me quite a bit of what I went through as a teen girl—which is funny, because Levinson wrote Rue as a stand-in for his own experiences.

In many ways, seeing Rue was very vindicating and validating, and it helped me feel a bit of comfort seeing someone go through the things I did in such a firm, yet sympathetic way. I also got rape threats, fell in love with girls who felt like magic to be around, and struggled to find (and keep) the people I wanted in my life the most, for reasons both in and out of my control. Being a teenage girl in the 2010s sucked, and I can only imagine it’s even harder now.

Now, was it reckless of Levinson to portray his teenage experiences through the eyes of a Black girl? Did he make all kinds of fumbles in that regard? Did Zendaya hard carry the only realism of that whole aspect of the narrative? Yes, yes, and yes. But to be honest, I’m a little exhausted by my own hater-ing, and in any case, I’m not Black, so it’s not really my place to comment further.

So I’ll just leave this part with this: He got her behavior down to a T, and I can only imagine how helpful it would be for similar teenagers to see her on TV. But I wish he wasn’t the only one writing her.

Discrepancy in age and writing

(HBO)

Another thing I want to praise is yes, Karsten Runquist was right, the writing was generally incredibly good. At least for the first three episodes. After that, it starts to get a little iffy with its message and intent, which to me is more important than how visually impressive any show is.

The first three episodes told me that this was a clever, gritty show about how hard it is being an American teenager these days. Hell yeah, Sam, stick it to the old people. Tell us more.

The rest of the season becomes some bloated, ambitious gorgon with an identity crisis. These teenagers are getting up to some crazy shit, yet they also still go to school, somehow? It’s weird seeing Cassie exposing herself at a party, then walking down a high school hallway with a bunch of people who are supposedly her peers, but really look so much younger.

I tried thinking of a show that felt like it belonged in high school while also touching on adult topics, and it’s not like nothing came to mind. My Mad Fat Diary came to mind instantly. So did Freaks and Geeks, albeit in a more innocent context. Skins also immediately came to mind. There’s a lot out there, and what they all have in common is that they remember they’re dealing with teenagers.

Euphoria makes their young ages feel like an afterthought, which is pretty reckless. If you’re gonna make them do a bunch of crazy shit and then not let that shit resolve itself, like these other (better) shows do, then why make them teenagers in the first place? Teenagers aren’t confident like adults are. Teenagers aren’t “safe” and in control like adults are. In My Mad Fat Diary, when Chloe gets involved with a dangerous older man, she has a mental breakdown and her friends have to intervene to save her from it. In Euphoria, this happens every episode and it’s treated like female empowerment.

I just … what?

Older people are interesting, too!

Everyone should watch Looking.

I’ll end on this note. The entire main cast is at least in their mid-twenties. And god, do they look it. So why not just, I dunno … make a show about your mid-twenties?

Is corporate America that convinced that everyone’s teen years are the juiciest, most lascivious years of a person’s life? Because beyond the implied pedophilia of that, that’s just fucking lame. Are we all just supposed to assume that the most interesting stories we’ll ever have are when our brains are still hormonal little messes that don’t know up from down? When we still live with our parents?

Look, guys, I hate to break it to you, but life gets infinitely more interesting as you get older. You don’t have the specific freedoms of childhood, sure, like now you’ve gotta worry about taxes and bills and jobs and shit. But the world is also way more opened up to you, and your brains are finally done cooking, more or less. We’re hotter, too! Our bodies are fully developed! We have more life in us, more wisdom, more maturity—more experience!!! There’s so much untapped potential in the mid-20s narrative that people just want to ignore because … I don’t know, they never resolve the traumas of their adolescences and therefore fixate on them? Or something?

If Euphoria were about a bunch of people in their mid-20s stuck in East Highland, I still think it would be a fun show to follow. Honestly, I think it’d be more fun. Imagine, they’re all stuck in the ‘burbs for work and they can only blow off steam by making poor decisions. Relatable, juicy, fascinating. You’d barely even have to change much about the plot, because, again, for some reason these teenagers are doing things in a way that sends a very different message than, Hey, this here is a teenager, not an adult.

Now, to be clear: I don’t want the takeaway from this article to be that I’m slut-shaming anyone who goes through these things in their teens. People do reckless things as kids, and I’d never hold it against the kids themselves. What I do take issue with is the fact that these supposedly teenage narratives are being dealt with by older men who are treating them incredibly callously. No teenager is in that much control over their own lives. And if they are, it’s likely the result of some bad circumstances and/or abuse.

You’re also allowed to like the show. I don’t want to take that from you! Again, I’ll reiterate, I completely see the appeal. And we all have some “problematic faves.” I myself have rewatched Girls at least twice, even knowing the sorts of things Lena Dunham has said and done. I just felt like I had to write about my thoughts, because I keep seeing certain harmful tropes surrounding adolescence regurgitated over and over again in popular media, and these tropes only serve to perpetuate harmful behaviors that I had to live through, and that teenagers continue to live through. I suppose I’m just a little protective of that demographic, because I could always see how things could be better, and it’s bothersome to me that Hollywood generally glosses over the sticky realities of being young and vulnerable in favor of ~the drama~.

But that’s Hollywood, I guess. If you’ll excuse me, I’m gonna go hug my dog and be grateful I lived past 18.

(featured image: NHK World)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]